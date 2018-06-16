Liverpool Facing Competition From Inter In Race To Sign Barcelona Defender

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Spanish defender Aleix Vidal from La Liga holders Barcelona this summer, but they could be lodged in a race with Italian Serie A outfit Inter, with the Nerazzurri said to be keen on his signature as well.

The Daily Mirror are claiming that the 28-year-old full back will be exiting the Camp Nou this window, and have also reported that Jurgen Klopp has taken note as the Reds prepare to make an approach.

La prima pagina della Gazzetta dello Sport:

⚽ Inter scatenata sul mercato: non solo Nainggolan, c'è anche la pista Aleix Vidal

⚽ Golovin è da Juventus: il primo asso è russo!

⚽ Portogallo-Spagna: si fa sul serio. CR7 sfida il Real... pic.twitter.com/Rq9OMRiqVW — LaGazzettadelloSport (@Gazzetta_it) June 15, 2018

However, Italian outlet Gazzetta Dello Sport are also reporting that Inter are eyeing a swoop for the player and could make things difficult for this year's Champions League finalists.

Klopp is keen on upgrading his already strong squad for next season as he looks to get them over the silverware hurdle both domestically and in the Champions League.

The German led his Reds to the European final in astonishing fashion this season. Yet, coming up against holders Real Madrid, they appeared out of their depth.

The goalkeeping position is definitely one the Reds are bent on improving, especially given Loris Karius' horror show during said final. But they are also eyeing improvements for their back line.

Meanwhile, Vidal is understood to be intent on leaving due to a lack of playing time. Despite being able to function as both a full-back and a winger, it has been difficult to establish himself as a regular at Barca, with Nelson Semedo and Sergi Roberto preferred on the right side of the defence, while Philippe Coutinho usually gets the nod as a winger on said flank.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

With Liverpool and Inter both said to be aiming to recruit the wantaway star this summer, though, he could find himself with a lifeline before the window comes to a close.