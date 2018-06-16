Liverpool Told to Shell Out €40m to Sign Loris Karius Replacement From Europa League Side

By 90Min
June 16, 2018

Liverpool have been linked with a host of goalkeepers this summer and the latest reports suggest they must pay around €40m for Lazio’s Thomas Strakosha.

Loris Karius has struggled to convince those at Anfield that he should be the club’s permanent goalkeeper after his two mistakes cost Liverpool dearly in the Champions League final last month.

TF-Images/GettyImages

And it looks as if Strakosha has emerged as Klopp’s number one goalkeeping target this summer according to reports from Italian source Cittaceleste.

The 23-year-old has caught the eye recently in Serie A with a number of solid performances throughout the 2017/18 campaign and Bayer Leverkusen are also reportedly interested.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

After Klopp’s failed attempts to land Alisson Becker from AS Roma who has reportedly agreed terms with Real Madrid. Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid and Jasper Cillesen from Barcelona were also touted as potential arrivals although it seems the Liverpool manager he has been forced to look elsewhere for his long-term number one.

Strakosha joined Lazio in 2012 for just €75k from Greek side Panioninos and has established himself as Lazio’s number one after making 52 appearances in all competitions this season. The Albanian is contracted until 2022 with the Italian side but it is thought Lazio would find it difficult to reject an offer in the region of €40m.

He kept 18 clean sheets last season, a number which would have been higher if not for Lazio’s poor defensive performances and has made four appearances for his national side. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)