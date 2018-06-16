Liverpool Told to Shell Out €40m to Sign Loris Karius Replacement From Europa League Side

Liverpool have been linked with a host of goalkeepers this summer and the latest reports suggest they must pay around €40m for Lazio’s Thomas Strakosha.

Loris Karius has struggled to convince those at Anfield that he should be the club’s permanent goalkeeper after his two mistakes cost Liverpool dearly in the Champions League final last month.

And it looks as if Strakosha has emerged as Klopp’s number one goalkeeping target this summer according to reports from Italian source Cittaceleste.

The 23-year-old has caught the eye recently in Serie A with a number of solid performances throughout the 2017/18 campaign and Bayer Leverkusen are also reportedly interested.

After Klopp’s failed attempts to land Alisson Becker from AS Roma who has reportedly agreed terms with Real Madrid. Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid and Jasper Cillesen from Barcelona were also touted as potential arrivals although it seems the Liverpool manager he has been forced to look elsewhere for his long-term number one.

Strakosha joined Lazio in 2012 for just €75k from Greek side Panioninos and has established himself as Lazio’s number one after making 52 appearances in all competitions this season. The Albanian is contracted until 2022 with the Italian side but it is thought Lazio would find it difficult to reject an offer in the region of €40m.

Thomas Strakosha links then. Fella saves the ball in some bizarre ways but he still saves it. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) June 13, 2018

He kept 18 clean sheets last season, a number which would have been higher if not for Lazio’s poor defensive performances and has made four appearances for his national side.