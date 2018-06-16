Man Utd Line Up Mega Talks With Juventus Over Five Potential Deals This Summer

Manchester United have scheduled mega talks with Juventus next week over five potential transfer deals this summer, according to reports in Italy.

United boss Jose Mourinho is eager to undertake a total overhaul of his under performing squad over the summer, where he hopes sweeping changes can be made in one hit with the Italian outfit as United are hopeful of thrashing out deals for Mario Mandzukic, Sami Khedira and Alex Sandro.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

According to Calciomercato, representatives of both clubs will meet face to face to discuss the playing futures of several key players, with Juventus hopeful of firstly tying up a deal for Matteo Darmian before enquiring about the availability of Anthony Martial after he declared his intentions to leave Old Trafford.





The Italian giants are still eager to drive the right backs' price down from the Red Devils' €20m valuation to a cut price deal of €13m, as they are aware of Mourinho's desire to simply get rid of the 28-year-old - with a final agreement understood to be growing closer by the day.

How about this, we give them Darmian for Sandro and Tony for Dybala, fair enough lol — Stefan van Cantona#7 (@nebitnole) June 15, 2018

The negotiations over Darmian have seemingly paved the way for United to probe Juventus over their willingness to part with a handful of their own players - with the relationship between the two sides on good terms following Paul Pogba's transfer in 2016.





The report claims the Red Devils are set to test the waters over potentially luring Mandzukic to Old Trafford, but a deal for the striker remains unlikely as Juventus are keen to keep hold of the 32-year-old.

A move for Khedira and Sandro could prove more fruitful, however, with the former set to be tested by the arrival of Liverpool's Emre Can on a free transfer, whereas the latter was touted as the Premier League club's number one transfer target this summer.