Newcastle and Leicester Set for Summer Battle to Sign Crystal Palace Star as Transfer Showdown Looms

By 90Min
June 16, 2018

Newcastle United and Leicester City are reportedly battling it out to sign Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend.

The wide-man, who was deployed as a striker for Palace at times last season contributed eight assists in 36 appearances in the 2017/18 campaign, and his performances for an under performing Eagles side have garnered some Premier League interest.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The Guardian are reporting that both Newcastle and Leicester are interested in Townsend, with the Magpies said to be willing to pay £20m in order to bring the former England international back to St James' Park. 

Leicester are expected to be Newcastle's main rivals in acquiring Townsend, and the club should have a large transfer budget should Riyad Mahrez eventually leave the club as expected.

Mahrez leaving the club may also signal an overhaul of the Leicester squad, Townsend appears to be top of Claude Puel's wish list for this summer. Whilst he may not have Mahrez's quality, his ability to drift inside from the right wing would be useful for the Foxes given that their 4-4-2 system lends itself to a player of his ilk.

The Guardian are also reporting that Palace are interested in strengthening their options up front, and Tammy Abraham is emerging as a potential target for the south Londoners. It remains unclear whether Abraham would be keen on another loan move away from Chelsea, however.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Both Newcastle and Leicester would benefit massively from Townsend's versatility and creative ability, so the two clubs will be readying themselves for a battle of who has the financial might to attract the winger.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)