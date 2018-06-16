Report Claims Turkey International Has Made 'Verbal Agreement' to Join Arsenal This Summer

A source close to SC Freiburg's Caglar Soyuncu has claimed that the centre back has verbally agreed to join Arsenal this summer, although his reported price tag appears to be a stumbling block for the deal to take place.

According to Italian media outlet Calcio Insider, the Bundesliga side, who narrowly avoided relegation from Germany's top tier last season, have placed a lofty fee on the head of the 22-year-old believed to be in the region of £35m, which is supposedly the reason why the transfer is yet to take place.

👁 #cs4 A post shared by Çağlar SÖYÜNCÜ (@syncaglar) on Oct 23, 2017 at 4:53am PDT

News of an alleged verbal agreement between Soyuncu and the Premier League side is the latest development in the transfer saga of the Turkish international, with his agent Mustafa Dogru recently claiming that the two parties had held 'concrete talks' over a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Soyuncu is one of Europe's most sought-after defenders, who stood out for Freiburg last season despite the club's domestic struggles. Featuring 26 times in the league, the young prospect scored once as the club finished 15th, while he's also earned 16 caps for Turkey, scoring his first goal for his country in a recent draw against Tunisia.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

With his future very much in the air, Soyuncu was tipped to confirm his future after the recent Eid celebrations, yet that deadline passed earlier in the week as speculation continues to mount over a proposed move to join Unai Emery's side.

One move that appears nearer to completion is that of Sampdoria and Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, with Sky Italia journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming a deal for the 22-year-old is as good as done.