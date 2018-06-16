Steve McManaman Claims Liverpool's Move for Star Attacker Is 'Dead and Buried'

Liverpool legend Steve McManaman has revealed the deal for Lyon's Nabil Fekir appears dead and buried, but he remained confident that the club would be investing in another attacker this summer.

The France international appeared destined to move to Anfield last week before the Reds sensationally pulled out of the deal due to concerns arising from his medical examination.

And whilst some harbour hope of the Merseysiders returning to the table after the World Cup, McManaman claimed his inside knowledge says otherwise.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

“The Fekir transfer I think was going to happen and it hasn’t happened, but I don’t think it’s a big problem to be honest,” McManaman told the Express. “I think they found a reason not to do the deal and they’ll move on to other targets. I think it looks as if it’s over to be honest. From what I’ve heard I think it’s over.”

Although Fabinho and Naby Keita are to be added into the Reds' midfielder this summer, McManaman remains confident that the pursuit of Fekir proved that additional fire power is being sought after as the Reds look to bolster several positions throughout the transfer window.

He added: “The fact that he’s [Jurgen Klopp] looking at that position suggests that he wants someone, so I presume he’ll try and find a replacement.

“A number 10 type player, when Coutinho went, I know they haven’t missed him because the front three have played so well, but I think it showed that if one of them gets injured they certainly need back up.

“They’ve got Lallana, but the fact they’re looking at that position, an eight or a 10, shows where Jurgen wants to bring somebody in.”

Only time will tell if Liverpool return for Fekir after his World Cup duties with France, but in the mean time no obvious alternative option has been reported - despite the Reds being linked with triggering the release clause of Stoke's Xherdan Shaqiri.