Stoke City Eyeing Move for Key Promotion-Winning Winger as Summer Rebuild Continues

By 90Min
June 16, 2018

Stoke City are interested in making a move for Canadian winger Junior Hoilett this summer as they prepare for life in the Championship next season, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is coming off the back of a fantastic season with Cardiff where the Bluebirds gained promotion to the Premier League. Hoilett was even voted as the Players' Player of the Year in South Wales.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock has confirmed that a two-year contract offer has been offered to their winger to avoid losing him on a free this summer, but Hoilett is believed to weighing up options ahead of the new season.

"Junior we've made a very good offer, but it has not been finalised yet," Warnock confirmed, quoted by the Stoke Sentinel. "There is a slight problem there and we will have to see if it turns into anything major or if he still wants to be on board.

"I think this is the best place for him, but you do have to have your principles as well, so let's see if we can sort it out in the next few weeks."

The 28-year-old scored 11 goals and claimed 12 assists across all competitions last season, helping Cardiff clinch automatic promotion last season.

But Stoke are hoping that Hoilett, who also has experience overseas with German sides Paderborn and St. Pauli, can be convinced of returning the Championship next season.

The Potters are resigned to losing a number of first team players this summer, most notably being Switzerland international Xherdan Shaqiri. The former Bayern Munich winger is said to be attracting interest from Liverpool.

