Uruguay Star Admits He Went to Get Mo Salah's Shirt 'for His Children' After Full Time

Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani has admitted to searching for Mohamed Salah straight after the full time whistle - to get the Egyptian's shirt for his children.

The striker was influential in Uruguay's win, hitting the post and proving a constant threat to the Egyptian back line. But when the final whistle went, Cavani only had one thought in his mind.





“I took Salah’s shirt as a gift for my children, who also see him as a star,” the Uruguayan said, speaking to reporters as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

Cavani also underlined that he felt Uruguay were good value for the three points, despite needing a late winner from Jose Maria Gimenez.

“A draw would have left a bitter taste because Uruguay deserved to win. We created a lot of chances, maybe without playing so well, but the Egypt goalkeeper [had a great game] and in a moment we all fell into the feeling that the ball did not want to enter [the net]. The forward stated.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

A brave defensive performance wasn't enough for Salah's Egypt to hold onto a point in their first World Cup fixture, but the Liverpool man will be hopeful that he can lead his side to two victories in their final two group stage fixtures. With matches against Russia and Saudi Arabia to come, the star will surely be hopeful of some positive results.