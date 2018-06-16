VIDEO: Italian Minnows Confirm Signing Chelsea Winger on Permanent 3-Year Contract

Chelsea winger Harvey St Clair has ended his 12-year spell in west London and completed a move to Italy ahead of the new season.

St Clair has penned a three-year deal with Serie B side Venicia FC - based in the popular Italian city of Venice - after his contract with the Blues expired this summer.

The 19-year-old has predominantly played as a left winger this season with Chelsea's Under-23 squad, where he was involved in six goals in the league, but the Scotland Under-21 international can also play as a striker.

St Clair's performances within Chelsea's youth system have caught the eye of a number of fans at Stamford Bridge this season, with the teenager most notably making a name for himself in the UEFA Youth League.

The winger featured in all eight of Chelsea's games as they reached the final of the European competition, eventually suffering a 3-0 defeat against Barcelona's latest batch of graduates from their infamous La Masia academy.

But St Clair was able to score three goals on Chelsea's journey to the final. He played through the middle in their final group stage match against Atlético Madrid, claiming a goal and an assist against Los Colchoneros.

St Clair found the back of the net yet again as the Blues strolled past Feyenoord in the last 16 of the competition, as well as in the club's quarter final match against Real Madrid.

The 19-year-old also stepped up to take the first spot kick in Chelsea's penalty shootout win over Porto in the semi finals - which he converted.