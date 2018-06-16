Wells Fargo Got Roasted for Trying to Make USA Soccer Fans Root for Their Rivals

By 90Min
June 16, 2018

Team USA failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Yep, we stink at soccer. Without Team USA in Russia, domestic fans are forced to root for other teams, if they're watching the thing at all.

Wells Fargo, in danger of losing a ton of ad revenue they had pockmarked for World Cup time, tried to tell USA fans who to root for, employing Landon Donovan, who knows a little something about missing World Cups (sorry, Landon). 

You get a Team USA legend to be your spokesman and you throw in a Vamos? What could go wrong?

Everything, apparently. 

Too early to say this was a bad idea, Wells Fargo? Well, they can sleep at night knowing they're Wells Fargo, right?

Maybe not. All in all, not the best day for Landon Donovan or Wells Fargo. I'm in favor of just letting people root for who they want to root for in this World Cup.

But if you've got a lot of cash riding on it, you might just do crazy things. Props for not putting a phony mustache on Landon.

