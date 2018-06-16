West Ham Back in the Race to Sign Paris Saint-Germain Star as FFP Concerns May Force Sale

West Ham have returned to the negotiating table for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore.

The Hammers had made moves to lure the Argentinian away from the French capital earlier in the window before Pastore's hefty wage demands caused a rethink from the Premier League outfit earlier this month.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

A final fee for the 28-year-old is understood not to be an issue for either club as PSG are willing to part ways with Pastore due to their concerns over being able to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.





A deal in the region of £17.5m is expected as PSG look to recoup at least £40m from players sales by the end of the month.

Any such deal first requires personal terms to be agreed, however, and according to Sky Sports News, the midfielder has now lowered his wage demands of £190,000-per-week - allowing West Ham to return to the table.

Talks are now said to be at an advanced stage for the midfielder who has fallen out of favour with the Ligue 1 club after making just 14 league starts last season.





Pastore has just one-year remaining on his contract at Parc des Princes after joining the club from Palermo in 2011, where he has since scored 45 goals in 265 appearances.

West Ham back in talks to sign Javier Pastore from PSG. Talks at an advanced stage. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) June 16, 2018

The Argentina international is expected to be one of up to five players new Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini hopes to bring to the club over the summer after they moved closer to reaching an agreement for Swansea defender Alfie Mawson and keeper Lukasz Fabianski.





West Ham are also hopeful of finalising a £26m deal for Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson as the club eye a new and exciting era at the London Stadium.