West Ham Considering Loan Move for Manchester City Youngster as Manuel Lanzini Injury Fill-In

West Ham are interested in signing Manchester City youngster Brahim Diaz on a season-long loan.



The 18-year-old is very highly rated at the Etihad Stadium - especially by manager Pep Guardiola - however after playing just 50 minutes of Premier League football last campaign, a season of regular first team football may benefit the development of Diaz.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Hammers will be in the market for a playmaker after it was revealed Manual Lanzini will face up to nine months on the sidelines after suffering cruciate ligament damage, and according to Mundo Deportivo , Diaz is a player new manager Manuel Pellegrini is keen to bring in.



Pellegrini knows Diaz well, having brought him to the Premier League during his spell as manager of Manchester City and followed his development until his departure from the club in 2016.

It is yet to be revealed what Guardiola's immediate plans for Diaz are, whether he would prefer to oversee the youngster's development at the Etihad or whether he feels a loan spell offering the Spaniard regular Premier League football would benefit the youngster more.



At just 18-years-old, Diaz has already made appearances in both the Premier League and Champions League, and now has a Premier League winners medal after winning the title with City last season.



He has also shot up through the Spain youth ranks, going from representing the Under-17s to the Under-21s in just one year. He made his debut for the Spanish Under-21 side in 2017, and many have tipped the youngster to have a stellar career with the Spanish senior side in the future should all go to plan.