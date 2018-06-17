Arsenal Attacker Mesut Ozil Set to Be Dropped by Germany Ahead of World Cup Opener With Mexico

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Özil will be dropped from Germany's starting lineup for the first time in eight years at a major tournament when Die Mannschaft take on Mexico on Sunday, according to reports.

National team manager Joachim Löw has already confirmed that Özil is fit enough to start, but the Germany boss also revealed that Paris Saint-Germain forward Julian Draxler will be used from the outset in their first match at the World Cup.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

This has thrown a spanner in the works for many fans as it was expected that Borussia Dortmund talisman Marco Reus would start instead of Draxler this weekend, with Özil expected to slot it behind star striker Timo Werner.

However, it is now believed that Reus will start in Germany's No.10 role against Mexico, a position he thrived in during the second half of last season, with Bayern Munich's Thomas Müller expected to round off their four most attacking players on Sunday.

The World Cup is different... it’s obvious that Germany 🇩🇪 is levels ahead of Mexico 🇲🇽 . But its Fútbol anything can happen. Mexico in every world cup wins against a strong opponent that gets all us hyped up. I feel like something special is going to happen on Sunday. — Culichi🇲🇽 (@__culichi__) June 15, 2018

"It's because he's really developed [as a player] over the last two, three years," Löw said about Draxler, who will start against El Tri, quoted by ESPN. "He's been playing for us for a while now, [and] he was very good at the Confed Cup, too."

Özil's omission from the Germany squad will come as a surprise based solely on footballing reasons, but rumours are circulating that the 29-year-old will be dropped after his meeting with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan caused a major backlash on social media.

Manchester City midfielder İlkay Gündoğan was also tangled up in the incident when he and Özil visited president Erdoğan last month, something which even caused German chancellor Angela Merkel to speak out over the incident.