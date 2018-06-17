Arsenal Fans Urge Club to Sign Danish Custodian After a Superb Display Against Peru

By 90Min
June 17, 2018

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to urge their side to do everything they can to sign Leicester City's Kapser Schmeichel after he put in a superb display for Denmark against Peru on Saturday.

Arsenal have been linked to a number of keepers this summer as they look to find a long-term replacement for their current number one, Petr Cech. The 36-year-old showed signs of slowing down during the 2017/18 season and looked a far cry from the world-class keeper Premier League fans have become accustomed to seeing.

Rumours suggested that Bernd Leno could be the man to replace Cech, but following Denmark's 1-0 win over Peru, many Arsenal fans are of the opinion that Kasper Schmeichel should be the man to keep goal for Arsenal next season.

The Dane produced a string of fine saves and dominated his box throughout the tie to ensure that his country kicked off their 2018 World Cup with a clean sheet. 

This isn't a one off performance however, as anyone who has followed the Premier League since Leicester were promoted to the top flight in 2014 will know that Schmeichel has consistently been one of the best goalkeepers in the league.

Here is a selection of tweets from Arsenal supporters...

Schmeichel has been playing for Leicester since 2011 and was an integral part of the side that went on to lift the Premier League trophy in 2016. 

He would be a considerable upgrade on Cech but Leicester are very unlikely to want to part ways with the 31-year-old if they can help it. If Arsenal want to sign him, he will cost them a sizeable fee.

