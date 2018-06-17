Brazil Coach Tite Raises Doubts Over Neymar's Fitness & Admits He's 'Not 100%' Ahead of Swiss Clash

Brazil's head coach Tite admitted that star man Neymar is still not fully fit and the forward's involvement in Sunday's World Cup opener against Switzerland is in doubt.

Neymar, the world's most expensive player since his £220m switch to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona last summer, missed the end of last season after breaking his metatarsal but has been aiming to make his return in time for the World Cup, still making it into the Selecao's 23-man squad in spite of his injury.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Marca, Tite said: "Neymar is not 100 percent but he is privileged physically, his sprinting is impressive but still he is not going full out. He is better than we were expecting and ready to have a great World Cup."

And although the 26-year-old's statistics speak for themselves, with an astonishing 55 goals in 85 international appearances, Tite was eager to assert his firm belief that Brazil are not a team built around one player.

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

"I don't feel like he is the leader, our strength is in the bond between everyone," Tite said. "I know that there are a lot of people that like him and many that don't like him. What is important is that in the national team there is a group with different characteristics and everyone does their bit.

"We are a strong, competitive side, with a defined style of play, tactically strong and candidates to win the World Cup."

KHALED DESOUKI/GettyImages

Neymar scored 28 goals in 30 appearances before suffering his injury during his maiden season in France, helping PSG win the Ligue 1 title. He currently ranks third in Brazil's list of all-time top goalscorers, 22 behind current leader Pele.

