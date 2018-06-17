Ex-Liverpool Skipper Names 3 Positions the Reds Must Address Ahead of Next Season

Former Liverpool captain Paul Ince has offered his perspective on who the Reds should sign this summer after a promising season in which they finished 4th in the Premier League and reached the Champions League final.

It will come as no surprise that one of the positions identified by Ince was goalkeeper, after Loris Karius' horror show performance in Kiev.

JOE KLAMAR/GettyImages

Simon Mignolet may leave Liverpool this summer and the Reds have been linked with several keepers, including Roma's Brazilian shot-stopper Alisson and Burnley goalkeeeper Nick Pope.

The Express revealed that Ince would also like to see Liverpool sign a midfielder to replace Emre Can, who is now a free agent after refusing to renew his contract at Anfield.

"I think they have to replace Can, it is a shame that he has gone," said Ince.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

The Reds have already made some midfield additions which may compensate for the loss of Can, including Naby Keita, who completed a move from RB Leipzig which was agreed last summer.

"I like him as a player, I think he has all the components that you want from a midfield player. He is strong, can get it down and can past," said Ince about Keita, who he also described as a "top player".

Perhaps more surprisingly, Ince believes that Liverpool also need a target man, despite having a prolific strike force of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. The trio scored 91 goals between them last season.

"I think they will need another striker," Ince said. "I think they need a target man. I know they have got the little players for how he plays but I think they need a target man.

"You need a target man sometimes, when you are chasing the game. When you just put balls into the box and I think someone like that."