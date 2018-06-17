Inter Consider Contract Extension for Milan Skriniar After Rejecting Manchester United Bid

Inter have rejected a bid from Manchester United for defender Milan Skriniar, according to reports.

Skriniar joined the Nerazzurri from Sampdoria last summer for a fee around €20m and he was among their best performers as they finished in the top four to secure a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2011/12.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

The Slovakian appeared in every Serie A game for Inter, scoring four goals whilst spearheading the fourth-best defence in the league as the Nerazzurri achieved Champions League qualification. His performances have earned him a number of admirers who could be queuing up for his signature this summer.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Inter have knocked back a bid from Manchester United for the Slovakian. The offer is rumoured to be in the region of €65m.

Even though that fee is more than three times what Inter paid for the 23-year-old, they are unwilling to sell and have made their stance clear to all interested parties. Skriniar is also keen to remain at the San Siro.

However, with Manchester City also keeping an eye on Skriniar, Inter may be tempted to push forward with talks on a contract extension for the 23-year-old centre-back.





A new deal would see Skriniar's earnings rise to €2.2m and would extend the duration of his contract to five years, keeping him at the San Siro until 2023.

The Independent reports that €80m might be enough to tempt Inter into selling but it is highly unlikely that United would be willing to pay that much.

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/GettyImages

Barcelona have also shown an interest in signing Skriniar but Inter's reluctance to sell is so absolute that they have not agreed to even discuss the matter with the Spanish champions.