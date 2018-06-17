Joachim Low Insists That Germany 'Have to Win' Against Sweden After Tasting Defeat in Group F Opener

By 90Min
June 17, 2018

Joachim Low has admitted that his Germany side weren't at the races after they slipped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Mexico on Sunday.

The tie was decided by an emphatic strike from PSV Eindhoven's Hirving Lozano, who finished off a swift counter-attack with a cool finish midway through the first-half.

Die Mannshcaft were below par throughout the match and Low used the post-match press conference to provide his thoughts on the game, as reported by Goal.

"In the first half we played very badly, we were not able to impose our usual way of playing.

“We were very vulnerable because we lost balls going forward and that left gaps.

“In the second half we pressed more but Mexico dropped back and played on the break. We had a couple of shots but it seemed jinxed, sometimes they were too quick in finishing, didn’t keep their cool."

Germany will now look ahead to their next group match against Sweden and Low hasn't shied away from the fact that it is imperative that his side get a result.

“Indeed it is disappointing to have lost the first match, it’s a situation we are not used to at all, in the many tournaments before we always won the first match but we have to accept this situation.

MLADEN ANTONOV/GettyImages

“Everyone is very unhappy but tomorrow we have to look forward. Our team has experience of dealing with losses, the next match will be decisive and we have to win it.”

Although Low admitted that his side need to improve, he also insisted that his tactics will remain the same for Germany's remaining matches.

Amin Mohammad Jamali/GettyImages

“We will not change our match plan because if we are able to play out our ideas then we have players who can deliver."

