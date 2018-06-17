Leicester City Supporters React After the Foxes Are Linked With a Move For Crystal Palace Winger

By 90Min
June 17, 2018

Leicester City fans have taken to social media to react to the news that Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend is reportedly being linked with a surprise move to the Foxes this summer. 

The news hasn't gone down too well with supporters who will see the 26-year-old as a significant downgrade on their current talisman Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian looks certain to be heading for the exit door this summer with a move to Manchester City on the cards and Townsend would almost certainly act as his immediate replacement on the right flank.

Townsend enjoyed a reasonable season with the Eagles but he didn't set the league alight by any stretch of the imagination. He scored twice and provided seven assists as Roy Hodgson's men staved off relegation to finish comfortably in mid-table.

According to the Guardian, Leicester have joined in the hunt for the English international, providing strong competition for Newcastle who are also looking to acquire Townsend's signature for a reported £20m.

Leicester fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations at the potential signing:

Townsend does have international pedigree having played 13 times for the senior England side and would be a safe signing. However, he will not provide the same sort of attacking threat that Mahrez does and scoring on a consistent basis has been an issue for him throughout his career. The most goals he has ever scored in a Premier League season is four during the 2015/16 campaign.

Leicester fans have a right to be frustrated and they will be keen for their side to be a little more ambitious this summer if they are to make a return to Europe.

