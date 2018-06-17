Liverpool Brand Transfer Links as 'Nonsense' Over Rumoured Interest in Brazilian Wonderkid

Liverpool have played down reports that they will make a move for Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paquetá this summer, claiming that the rumours are 'nonsense', according to reports.





It had been suggested that the Reds would turn their attention to Paquetá, who plays for Brazilian side Flamengo, after seeing a deal for Lyon talisman Nabil Fekir fall through.

MAURO PIMENTEL/GettyImages

Paquetá has been in fine form already this season, scoring three goals and claiming two assists in just nine appearances in the Série A. He also claimed two assists in six appearances in the Copa Libertadores.





But the Daily Mirror's northern football correspondent, David Maddock, has confirmed that Liverpool have 'zero interest' in signing Paquetá this summer.

The Brazil U20 international is one of the most highly rated players in South America right now, and Paquetá has risen through the same academy as soon-to-be Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior.





Liverpool have also been linked with moves for Ajax star Hakim Ziyech, who is also attracting interest from Benfica, and Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City.

Despite widespread reports in Brazil, @LFC have zero interest in Lucas Paqueta. The 20 year old Brazil U20 international is being touted as an alternative to Fekir. Liverpool say that's nonsense. — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) June 17, 2018

However, the latter of the two forwards is now believed to be 'unlikely' to move to Anfield this summer.





Liverpool have already seen RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keïta join the club after a fee was agreed with the German outfit last year, and AS Monaco star Fabinho completed a quickfire move to Merseyside earlier this summer.

But the Reds' proposed deal for Fekir, as well as their pursuit of Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker, appear to have ended this summer, forcing the club to look elsewhere in the transfer market.