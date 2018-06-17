Liverpool Linked With Watford Pair After Main Targets Put on Hold During World Cup

Liverpool have been linked with two Watford players as they attempt to keep their summer spending going despite the interruption of the World Cup.

The Mirror reports that Abdoulaye Doucoure and Richarlison are on Liverpool's radar and Watford may be forced to sell Doucoure due to the nature of their business model.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Their modus operandi is one of buying talented young players and selling them on at a huge profit, as they did when selling Odion Ighalo to Changchun Yatai for £20m in 2017.

Doucoure was a diamond in the rough when he was signed from Rennes in 2016 in the hope that he would deliver on his potential. He has done so, and owner Gino Pozzo is likely to accept an offer if it meets Watford's valuation of £40m.

The Frenchman enjoyed an excellent season for Watford, scoring seven goals and playing a crucial role in many more. However, his price tag may prove too hefty for Liverpool, Arsenal and any other interested teams.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Richarlison started the 2017/18 season in superb form but faded as the campaign went on, finishing the campaign with five goals and five assists. The Brazilian could leave Vicarage Road for the right amount and will not be as expensive as Doucoure.

Most of the transfer targets which have been talked about in relation to Liverpool are now on international duty at the World Cup, and negotiations will not be able to progress much until the tournament is over.

France midfielder Nabil Fekir, Brazil goalkeeper Alisson and Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri are among those who have been most strongly linked with a move to Anfield, but they are all currently competing with their nations in Russia at the World Cup