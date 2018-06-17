Respected Journalist Claims Wonderkid Has Signed New Contract at Liverpool Following Exit Talk

Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster has signed his first professional contract with the club, despite ongoing rumours linking him with a move away from England this summer.

According to Liverpool Echo journalist James Pearce, the 18-year-old's youth contract was set to expire at the end of the month, but the Reds have managed to tie him down to a professional deal despite interest from the likes of Monaco and a number of sides from Germany's Bundesliga.

Common sense prevails as Rhian Brewster agrees first professional contract with #LFC. Would have been a crazy decision to walk away from the club this summer. Young striker with a big future under Klopp. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) June 17, 2018

The youngster was thought to be wavering over his plans for the future, after being unsure of how long it would take him to gain first team football under Reds manager Jürgen Klopp.

However, while the club are yet to confirm the news, it is believed that he has been convinced of his future at the club, and put pen to paper on the new deal.

Brewster made a name for himself at the FIFA U-17 World Cup last year, when his consecutive hat-tricks in the competition saw him win the Golden Boot award as England stormed to take the trophy.

While still only a teenager, fans and pundits alike are already looking towards the youngster as a real prospect for the future of England's senior international side.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Meanwhile, the Egyptian FA have confirmed that Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah will be fit to play against Russia in the World Cup on Tuesday, after recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in the Champions League Final loss to Real Madrid.

The tenacious forward will be pivotal to any hopes his country have of qualifying from their group, after losing their opening match to Uruguay.