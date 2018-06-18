Arsenal Boosted in Steven Nzonzi Pursuit as Sevilla Eye Real Madrid Outcast as Replacement

Arsenal have received a potential boost in their reported efforts to land former Premier League star Steven Nzonzi from Sevilla this summer after the Spanish club have begun to make progress in their efforts to replace the midfielder.





The Gunners are already preparing to sign Uruguayan talent Lucas Torreira to boost central areas this summer, but with Santi Cazorla leaving and Jack Wilshere tipped to follow at the end of the month, the midfield will need further strengthening and landing Nzonzi could be key.

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/GettyImages

According to AS, Sevilla are eyeing a potential summer move for Real Madrid fringe player Marcos Llorente, who struggled to break into the team at the Bernabeu in 2017/18, starting just five times in La Liga and featuring in only 20 games in all competitions all season.

It is speculated that Sevilla are well aware of interest from Arsenal in Nzonzi, with the Frenchman said to have a €40m price tag on his head.

Following the departure of Arsene Wenger, the hiring of Unai Emery and the greater control handed to chief recruiter Sven Mislintat, this summer is set to be one of upheaval and change.

Veteran full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner has already been secured, while the arrival of the aforementioned Torreira is also expected and may only be delayed by his ongoing participation at the World Cup. A deal for Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos is also coming.

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

Additionally, Arsenal have now been increasingly linked with Russian creative talent Aleksandr Golovin after his sensational performance in the opening game of the World Cup last week.