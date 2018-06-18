Arsenal Hopeful of Signing Uruguayan Star by Wednesday After Agreeing on €30m Fee

By 90Min
June 18, 2018

Sampdoria midfield maestro, Lucas Torreira could be an Arsenal player as early as Wednesday according to reports from the Express

A fee of €30m and personal terms have been agreed upon and it's alleged that Arsenal has sent a medical team to Russia and are waiting on permission from Torreira's national team to undergo the medical, which they hope will be completed by Wednesday. 

The Uruguay number 14 featured off the bench for the last few moments in La Celeste's first game of the World Cup, in which they beat Eygpt 1-0 with a late header from defender José María Giménez.


The 22-year old Sampdoria star would add great depth in quality to Unai Emery's midfielder in his quest bring Champions League football back to the Emirates. With his excellent tackling and passing ability, Torreira would add some much-needed dynamism to the Gunner's midfield. 

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Inter, Napoli and Borussia Dortmund have been rumoured to have interest in Torreira over recent weeks, however it seems as though Arsenal are now frontrunners in the race for his signature.

Arsenal can offer a superior financial package, whilst also having the lure of London and Premier League football. 

If Arsenal can push the deal across the line, Torreira will be their second summer signing after bringing in 34-year old Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer. 

Arsenal fans will be eager to see the Uruguayan in action and will be able to do so when Uruguay take on Saudi Arabia in their second World Cup group stage game on the 20th of June.

