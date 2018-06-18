Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Defends Stephan Lichtsteiner After Criticism of Switzerland Performance

Ex-Arsenal striker Ian Wright has praised the performance of Switzerland's Stephan Lichtsteiner in a 1-1 draw against Brazil last night, after a fan criticised the player on twitter.

The right-back signed for Arsenal on a free transfer at the start of the month, just before he headed out to Russia with the Switzerland squad to take part in the World Cup.

As a result, many Arsenal fans would have been keen to see how their new man performed against some of the world's best last night, with opinions on his performance being mixed.

Game of many many opinions and exactly why we all love it. #Ronaldo #Messi #Neymar etc. Thought Lichtsteiner was brilliant - 56min on a yellow against that Brazil attack + the officials have been brilliant so far. Back at it tomorrow ✌🏾❤️ Come on England! 🦁🦁🦁 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) June 17, 2018

Thought Lich looked slow and you could tell he's gonna suffer next year — Dylan M (@D_Mellooo) June 17, 2018

He’s 34 years old ! No help from Shaquiri😡. Dealing with, Neymar/Coutinho and Marcello! Great tweet. 🙄 https://t.co/4ig7tuvhTw — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) June 17, 2018

The Swiss defender is highly experienced, having made over 250 appearances for Juventus, and played a vital role in defying the odds and securing a good result against Brazil.

The Rossocrociati will be hoping they can pick up points during their final two games in Group E, against Serbia and Costa Rica, so that they can qualify for the knockout stages.

Arsenal fans may also be looking towards Group A on Wednesday, as they will be hoping to see potential new signing Lucas Torreira perform against minnows Saudi Arabia for Uruguay.

The young midfielder only managed to appear from the bench against Egypt in the last minutes of the match, and many supporters of the Gunners will wish to see more of him as the competition progresses.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery may have a busy summer ahead of him, as he looks to replace the departed Santi Cazorla and Jack Wilshere, who is looking increasingly likely to leave the club in this transfer window. The Spanish coach has been linked with a number of midfielders in recent weeks, including Steven N'zonzi and Russian star Aleksandr Golovin.