Bayern Munich Striker Claims He is Entering His Prime as Rumours Over His Future Increase

Poland international Robert Lewandowski has appeared to offer some comfort for potential suitors this summer who could have concerns about spending big on a 29-year-old forward, claiming that he is 'just starting the best period for a striker.'

Lewandowski is supposedly vying for a move away from Bayern Munich this summer despite the Bavarians' stance that he is not for sale, with it being rumoured the forward has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid.

MB Media/GettyImages

And the Polish striker, who is set to lead the line for the White and Reds against Senegal at the World Cup, has slyly claimed that his age shouldn't be cause for concern if clubs are interested in signing him this summer.

"I have a plan to play at the top level at least until I’m 35," Lewandowski told the Guardian ahead of Poland's World Cup opener on Tuesday.

"I feel I’m just starting the best period for a striker. I’m mature and have a lot of experience. If I’m healthy, I will play in Europe as long as possible - and then move on. We will see."

Lewandowski has spent the last four years in Bavaria after letting his contract at Borussia Dortmund expire. The 29-year-old has a contract at the Allianz Arena until 2021, having signed an extension in December 2016.

He has made 257 appearances in the Bundesliga throughout his eight-year spell in Germany, scoring 180 goals and claiming 51 assists.

Lewandowski has also notched 28 goals in other domestic competitions since leaving Lech Poznan, as well as another 46 in the Champions League and Europa League combined.