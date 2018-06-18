"Of Course I'm Not Happy" - Brazil Manager Tite Left Frustrated by Stuttering Start to World Cup

Brazil manager Tite expressed his frustration in his post-match comments after his side failed to get off to a winning start in the 2018 World Cup.

Tite's Brazil have been widely tipped to win the tournament but delivered a somewhat lacklustre performance against Switzerland on Sunday evening, drawing 1-1 after Philippe Coutinho's superb opener was cancelled out in the second half.

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

Tite admitted his side were wasteful throughout the match, saying via BBC Sport: "We had too many balls off target, if we had been a bit more focused we could have made the goalkeeper work a bit more.

"My expectation of course was to get a victory and of course I'm not happy with the result."

Tite was also asked for comment on Switzerland's equaliser, one of the game's major talking points due to an alleged shove on Brazil defender Miranda by goalscorer Steven Zuber.

"It has nothing to do with positioning," Tite said of the goal, defending his side from accusations of poor marking for the corner. "It was a foul."

Another question for the Brazil manager focused on the omission of Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino from the starting XI, with the 26-year-old only brought on as a substitute fairly late on in the second half.

"Firmino is in a very good moment so I trust him," said Tito.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"There is a concern about the first game, you want to win, you want to do it. Two thirds of the match I was happy, then the opposition grew stronger and we were not blocking enough. There is some more work to be done and then be more effective with the finishes."

Brazil's second match in Group E is against Costa Rica, with the match scheduled to take place on Friday.