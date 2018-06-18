In-Demand Attacker Named on Shortlist of Players Liverpool Will Watch at World Cup This Summer

Champions League finalists Liverpool could look to sign RB Leipzig playmaker Emil Forsberg after the World Cup this summer, according to reports.

The Sweden international was in action on Monday as Janne Andersson's side secured a 1-0 win over South Korea, with captain Andreas Granqvist scoring the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the second half.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Forsberg has supposedly been attracting interest Arsenal this summer but the Gunners are currently tied up in moves for other targets ahead of the new campaign, namely Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno and Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira.





And the north London outfit could also face competition from Liverpool if they look to pursue a move for Forsberg this summer, with the Liverpool Echo reporting that manager Jürgen Klopp should shortlist the Swede as an alternative to Lyon talisman Nabil Fekir.

The Frenchman was expected to follow AS Monaco midfielder Fabinho from Ligue 1 to Anfield this summer but talks for the 24-year-old recently broke down, with Lyon confirming that Fekir wouldn't be joining Liverpool.





The suggestion that Liverpool should make a move for Forsberg this summer could have some weight behind it too, with the Reds having previously been linked with the former Malmo star.





It was suggested back in 2016 that Liverpool could look to bring the Sweden international to the Premier League just one year after his move to Leipzig.

But a deal for the 26-year-old never materialised and Forsberg has gone on to make a name for himself in the German top flight, even staring for Leipzig as the Red Bulls qualified for the Champions League in just their eighth year as a club.