In-Demand Attacker Named on Shortlist of Players Liverpool Will Watch at World Cup This Summer

By 90Min
June 18, 2018

Champions League finalists Liverpool could look to sign RB Leipzig playmaker Emil Forsberg after the World Cup this summer, according to reports.

The Sweden international was in action on Monday as Janne Andersson's side secured a 1-0 win over South Korea, with captain Andreas Granqvist scoring the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the second half.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Forsberg has supposedly been attracting interest Arsenal this summer but the Gunners are currently tied up in moves for other targets ahead of the new campaign, namely Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno and Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira.


And the north London outfit could also face competition from Liverpool if they look to pursue a move for Forsberg this summer, with the Liverpool Echo reporting that manager Jürgen Klopp should shortlist the Swede as an alternative to Lyon talisman Nabil Fekir.

The Frenchman was expected to follow AS Monaco midfielder Fabinho from Ligue 1 to Anfield this summer but talks for the 24-year-old recently broke down, with Lyon confirming that Fekir wouldn't be joining Liverpool.


The suggestion that Liverpool should make a move for Forsberg this summer could have some weight behind it too, with the Reds having previously been linked with the former Malmo star. 


It was suggested back in 2016 that Liverpool could look to bring the Sweden international to the Premier League just one year after his move to Leipzig.

But a deal for the 26-year-old never materialised and Forsberg has gone on to make a name for himself in the German top flight, even staring for Leipzig as the Red Bulls qualified for the Champions League in just their eighth year as a club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)