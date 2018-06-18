Everton Fans Call for Club to Sign Huddersfield Star Following Impressive World Cup Debut

By 90Min
June 18, 2018

He was unable to help his team cause an upset against France in Australia’s opening Group D game, but Aaron Mooy held his own against N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba. And after an impressive debut campaign in the Premier League, Everton fans are urging their club to sign the Huddersfield midfielder.

New Toffees boss Marco Silva has vowed to play intense football with a 4-3-3 formation and he could be looking for a new midfielder following a disappointing campaign for Morgan Schneiderlin.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

27-year-old Mooy joined Huddersfield from Manchester City on a season long loan deal during the 2016-17 season, and was voted their player of the season after helping the Terriers to promotion. Huddersfield signed the player on a permanent basis for a fee reported to be £8m with the potential to rise to £10m with add-ons.

He has since impressed for both club and country and its easy to see why Everton fans are desperate to sign the Aussie. Here is some Twitter reaction after Mooy’s latest solid performance:

Everton have been linked with a whole host of players since Marco Silva’s arrival. The latest name being linked with Silva’s side is Peru’s Andre Carrillo. Carrillo impressed despite his side’s 1-0 defeat to Denmark and knows boss Marco Silva extremely well after playing for him at Watford last season.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Silva is also in the market for a new central defender with Ajax and Netherlands’ Matthijs de Ligt linked.

And reported target James Maddison is headed for Leicester City after the club agreed a fee of around £20m (via BBC Sport). 

