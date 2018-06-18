Fernando Llorente Keen on Spain Return After Poor Season at Tottenham as La Liga Duo Show Interest

Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente is reportedly interested in a return to Spanish football with Alaves and Real Valladolid keen on the striker.

Llorente has found it difficult at Spurs since signing from Swansea City in the summer of 2017, struggling for playing time with Harry Kane playing as their sole striker. And according to Spanish outlet El Gol Digital, both Alaves and Vallodolid are keeping tabs on his situation.

The 33-year-old has made 33 appearances with many of those coming from the bench and has scored just five goals - three of which came in an FA Cup replay against League One’s Rochdale - and is reportedly keen on a return to Spain.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

And with Spurs being linked to a number of other forwards this summer, it is believed Pochettino will not stand in the way of any potential move for the Spaniard.

Llorente joined Swansea in 2016 and made an impressive start to life in the Premier League with 15 goals in his first 33 league games as the team avoided relegation during the 2016/17 season.

Fenerbahce are also reportedly interested in the services of Llorente with new director of football Damien Comolli keen to take Llorente from the club he served from 2005 to 2008.

Comolli has reportedly been in talks with Llorente with Turkish news outlet Fanatik claiming that Llorente would prefer a loan move to Turkey.

The Yellow Canaries can offer Champions League football next season although it is understood that at the age of 33 they would be reluctant to sign the striker to a permanent deal.