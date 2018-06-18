Jose Mourinho Jokingly Reacts to Iceland's Draw With Argentina at World Cup

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reacted to Iceland's 1-1 draw with Argentina at the World Cup with some light-hearted comments.



After going 1-0 down after just 20 minutes thanks to a Sergio Aguero strike, Iceland got back on level terms just four minutes later with an Alfred Finnbogason goal.



FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Their luck looked to have run out after Argentina were awarded a penalty just after the hour mark, however goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson was able to deny Lionel Messi from the spot as Iceland went on to shock the world of football by holding Argentina to a 1-1 draw.



It was another heroic performance from a side who have put their name on the footballing map in recent years, and Mourinho has had his say on the remarkable result. Speaking with RT (via the Sun ) he jokingly claimed that Iceland are such a physically strong side because they ate meat for breakfast as babies.

Warren Little/GettyImages

He said: "I think since they were babies they were eating a lot of meat at breakfast. A lot of them were very, very strong and very, very fit and I think the football that they play is perfectly adapted to the way that they are."

The Portuguese also had his say on Messi's performance, stating he believes the penalty miss would've affected his confidence. He added: "Of course when you miss a penalty in the World Cup, in the moment when your team needs that goal, that affects you.



"He was trying, the one against one [defender], the one against two, the one against three... it was difficult for him, in spite of that he hit a few shots. Probably even in superman, even in super players, they are humans, they have feelings and I think the penalty [miss] affected him.”

Argentina will be looking to regroup and get their World Cup campaign back on track with a win in their next match against Croatia, whilst Iceland will be fancying their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages and will be looking to carry their momentum into their next group game against Nigeria.