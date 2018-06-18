Man Utd 'Preparing £60m' Bid to Reunite Chelsea Star With Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford

Manchester United are reportedly 'preparing a £60m bid' to bring Chelsea winger Willian to Old Trafford this summer, with manager Jose Mourinho having been linked with an approach for his former player for some time.





Willian worked under Mourinho for two-and-half years at Chelsea from 2013 until 2015, tasting Premier League title glory in the 2014/15 campaign. And the Brazilian was one of few Chelsea stars who didn't appear to down tools for the boss when 2015/16 got off to a terrible start.

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, United are ready to pay £60m for Willian after already making enquiries to Chelsea during the January transfer window.

Chelsea were unwilling to sell at that time, but it is possible that Willian could be interested in a new challenge after apparently growing frustrated with life at Stamford Bridge.

He managed a combined 25 goals and assists in 55 appearances in 2017/18, but only 20 of his 37 Premier League outings actually came as a starter.

If successful, it would not be the first time that United have done business with Chelsea in recent years. Mourinho was able to prise Nemanja Matic away from west London last summer, while it was the current United boss who sold Juan Mata back in January 2014.

Willian would no doubt strengthen United's attacking ranks but his potential arrival is unlikely to be without concern from fans. The former Shakhtar Donetsk star will turn 30 years of age on the eve of the new season in August and would only represent a short-term buy.

With 29-year-old Alexis Sanchez already on board there might also be the issue of what Willian could mean for the United futures of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, both of whom are already frustrated with their lack of starting opportunities.