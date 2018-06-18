Norwich Star to Undergo Leicester Medical 'in Next Few Days' With Southampton Set to Miss Out

By 90Min
June 18, 2018

Leicester City have reached an agreement with Norwich City over the transfer of midfielder James Maddison this summer, and the player is expected to undergo a medical with the Foxes in the next few days.

The England U21 international has been one of the most in-demand players ahead of the new season, with a number of top-flight clubs rumoured to be keeping tabs on the former Coventry playmaker.

But former Premier League champions Leicester appear to be closest to signing Maddison after agreeing to meet Norwich's £25m valuation this summer. Southampton were reported to have also had an offer accepted, but Leicester are now the ones poised to win the race.

The Telegraph's John Percy adds that the midfielder is expected to complete a medical at the King Power Stadium over the next few days.

Maddison had been attracting interest from across the top flight following an impressive breakout season with the Championship side. The 21-year-old scored 15 goals and claimed 11 assists across all competitions this season as Norwich finished firmly in midtable.

The Englishman was already being dubbed 'the next Dele Alli' as early as January because of his goalscoring ability in the lower divisions, something which the now Tottenham star - who will feature at the World Cup on Monday - excelled during his time at MK Dons.

Leicester City will make Maddison their third signing of the summer if a deal can get over the line. The Foxes have already signed Jonny Evans from West Brom after the Baggies were relegated last season, costing the club just £3.6m.

Leicester have also made another defensive signing. Highly rated full back Ricardo Pereira has ditched life at FC Porto to move to the King Power Stadium, with the Foxes having to spend £18m for the former OGC Nice defender this summer.

