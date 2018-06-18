Report Claims Bayern Munich Star Wants 'Dream' Move to Liverpool This Summer

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso has opened up about a 'dream' move to Liverpool .



The Frenchman moved to Munich in the summer of 2017 for a Bundesliga record fee of €41.5m, and enjoyed a very successful debut season with Bayern. He scored six goals and assisted four times in 26 Bundesliga appearances, whilst also managing three goals and two assists in eight Champions League appearances.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

His impressive performances earned him a call up to Didier Deschamps' French World Cup squad, with Tolisso completing 78 minutes in France's 2-1 win over Australia in their opening game of the tournament.



The 23-year-old has made a very promising start to his career, however he may be set to leave Bayern after just one season. According to calcioinsider.com , a source close to the player has revealed that Tolisso's dream is to play for Liverpool, saying: "Tolisso wants Premier League (move) and dream (is) Liverpool."

This claim is supported by an interview Tolisso had with Onze Mondial in December last year, where he admitted his admiration of former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard. He said: "I like the long game, the passes between two opponents, the passes behind the defence. It's beautiful stuff too I think.



"I'm not going to say that because otherwise people will say 'he compared to Gerrard' but I like the passes that Gerrard made. Steven Gerrard is someone who knew how to do everything. He could score, defend. You could see him everywhere."



With both Fabinho and Naby Keita set to arrive at Anfield imminently, many believe Jurgen Klopp doesn't need to sign another central midfielder, although if the opportunity presented itself, it would be hard to turn down a player of Tolisso's quality.