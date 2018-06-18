Spain Fans Want David De Gea Axed Following Calamitous Error Against Portugal

By 90Min
June 18, 2018

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has been one of the Premier League's stand out players over the past few years, but many Spain fans believe that he should be dropped from the national team.

De Gea made a crucial error in Spain's opener against Portugal, letting a central, albeit powerful shot by Cristiano Ronaldo, through his grasp. A frustrating error by one of the World's best goalkeepers.


This wasn't his first error in a Spain shirt. Earlier in the year, he gifted Switzerland an equaliser when he palmed a weak shot back into play.

In a survey conducted by AS.com, 49% of voters wanted Athletic Bilbao 'keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to replace De Gea for the rest of the World Cup. Arrizabalaga is 23 years old, and kept seven clean sheets in 30 La Liga matches last season. 38% voted to keep De Gea, whilst a remaining 11% backed former Liverpool 'keeper Pepe Reina. Overall, nearly 40,000 people voted in the online poll.


However, David De Gea still remains firmly favourite to keep the number one jersey. One mistake does not make a bad goalkeeper, and it appears the Spain hierarchy are already backing De Gea to bounce back in the next match.

Interim Head Coach Fernando Hierro has already given his full backing to the 27-year-old shot stopper, stating: ''He's one of us; we have no doubts about him.'' Whilst Spain and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has also offered his support to De Gea.

Spain will be back in action on Wednesday at 7pm GMT, when they take on Iran at the Kazan Arena.

