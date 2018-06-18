Steve Nicol Insists 'Liverpool Have Made a Bid' to Sign Long-Term Transfer Target

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has revealed he is convinced the Reds will sign goalkeeper Alisson Becker this summer.



The AS Roma goalkeeper has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield all summer long, however Alisson admitted prior to the World Cup that he was happy in Rome . Roma have reportedly put an £87m price-tag on the shot stopper and Spanish giants Real Madrid have now also joined the race to sign the Brazilian.



Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

However, Nicol still believes that Liverpool can land the keeper this summer despite their competition and the hefty price tag. Speaking to ESPN FC (via The Sport Review ) he said: “This is about the price.





"I would love Alisson at Liverpool. As far as I understand, Liverpool have made a bid. I am going to say they have to get him.”

Liverpool's goalkeeping situation has hit an all-time low with Simon Mingolet failing behind Loris Karius in the pecking order, and even the latter's future at the club is now in doubt after his traumatic Champions League final performance against Real Madrid. Fans are calling for the club to sign a world-class keeper ahead of next season if they are to challenge for trophies.



Alisson made 61 appearances in all competitions last season, and established himself as not only Brazil's first choice goalkeeper for the World Cup, but as one of the best keepers in the world at the moment.

He would certainly be a helpful signing for Liverpool who will be looking to feed off their Champions League final defeat and win some silverware next season.