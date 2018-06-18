West Ham Forward Talks Potential Napoli Move After Receiving Praise From Carlo Ancelotti

By 90Min
June 18, 2018

New Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti is likely scouring the market for new players to bring to Naples this summer. And with the 2018 FIFA World Cup now in full swing, he should have an easier time viewing talent.

The tournament has thrown up some huge surprises so far, but perhaps none bigger than Mexico's impressive victory over World Cup holders German on Sunday.

JUAN MABROMATA/GettyImages

Hirving Lozano's goal was enough to get the South American nation over the line in a 1-0 victory. But West Ham's Javier Hernandez impressed as well, displaying tireless energy and effort to help his side keep the 2014 champions at bay.

It was his assist that created the goal for the PSV Eindhoven forward. And the new Napoli manager was left fascinated by the Mexican's performance.

Ancelotti had a bit of praise for Chicharito, whom he coached at Real Madrid, and his words would leak down to the Hammers attacker during a post-match interview. As for the rumours regarding a summer switch to I Partenopei and an Ancelotti reunion, he refused to rule it out, insisting he doesn't know what will happen.

“Ah, the mister… I’ll have to give him some money for all the compliments," Hernandez told reporters after Mexico's win (H/T Calcio Napoli). "Come back to him? [as in move to Napoli] I don’t know, in the meantime, I feel like thanking him for all the good things he’s saying. Ancelotti is an important man in my career, he gave me the opportunity at Real Madrid.”

Ancelotti had previously branded Chicharito a "non-negotiable" during his time at Madrid.

"If Chicharito is in this form he’s non-negotiable," the Italian remarked. "I have a team of non-negotiables but only 11 can play and the rest stay on the bench."

Whether or not they reunite at Napoli is left to be seen, but in the meantime, all eyes are on Mexico.

