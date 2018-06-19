Barcelona Make Bosnian Star a Priority With Offer Set to Tempt Midfielder Into Juve Exit

La Liga champions Barcelona have bumped Miralem Pjanić to the top of their transfer wishlist this summer after missing out on Atlético Madrid talisman Antoine Griezmann, according to reports in Spain.

Barça have had to change their plans ahead of the new season following Griezmann's decision to remain at the Wanda Metropolitano, with the club now looking at bolstering their midfield as opposed to their options in attack.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The Blaugrana have been tipped to make moves for a number of players across Europe but Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claim Pjanić is now the club's top priority this summer.

It is claimed that there has already been contact between the Juventus midfielder and officials at the Camp Nou, with Pjanić rumoured to be interested in a move after catching the eye of Barcelona.

But the Bosnia & Herzegovina international, who reportedly is also on Paris Saint-Germain's transfer radar, has spoken publicly about how he is happy with life in Turin, casting some doubt over the proposed move.

Mundo Deportivo add that contact between Pjanić and Barcelona started last summer. The midfielder was on holiday at the same time as Jordi Mestre i Masdeu - the director of football and third vice president at Barça.

It is even claimed that the 27-year-old midfielder has kept in contact with Mestre over the last 12 months following their coincidental meeting last year.

Barcelona are also believed to be pursuing Manchester City midfielder İlkay Gündoğan in their hopes of finding a long-term replacement to Andrés Iniesta, but the Germany international has already played down speculation linking him with a move to the Camp Nou.