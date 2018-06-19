Crystal Palace Interested in Pursuing Summer Move for Out-Of-Favour Liverpool Star

Crystal Palace are believed to be chasing out of favour Liverpool striker Danny Ings this summer. The English forward has suffered a lot of injury trauma over the last couple of years, and has fallen right down in the Anfield pecking order, but the Eagles might be able to give him a second chance.

Since 2015, the 25-year-old's footballing career has been a painful one. In his first training session under Jurgen Klopp, Ings injured his anterior cruciate ligament, and was out from October 2015 for the rest of the season. It wasn't long after he returned that he then suffered another knee injury which kept him out for another 11 months.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

However, after a host of reserve games with the club, the former Burnley forward looked back to his best in April of this year when he scored his first goal since that initial injury back in 2015.

And now, Crystal Palace are looking to help the player fully resurrect his career. That is, according to a report by The Times.

There is no indication of how much Liverpool would demand for their man, nor is there any mention regarding the amount that Palace would be willing to pay, but with the Reds happy to let him leave, a deal seems feasible.

Alongside Ings on his way out of the Anfield exit door will be Simon Mignolet, youngster Ryan Kent and Daniel Sturridge - who is wanted by Fenerbache and Sevilla.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Mignolet's departure has been known for a while. Having fallen behind Loris Karius in Klopp's goalkeeper choices, the Belgian knows there is no future for him on Merseyside, and will surely leave in the coming months.