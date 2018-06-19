England Star Harry Kane Posts Heartfelt Message on Twitter Following World Cup Heroics

England kicked off their World Cup campaign with a deserved 2-1 victory against Tunisia on Monday.

The Three Lions dominated the opening exchanges of the game but their wastefulness in front of goal was becoming a worry until Harry Kane finally prodded in the opener following a scramble in the box.

A very proud moment to lead out my country at the #WorldCup last night. Seen some celebration videos from back home - love them. Your support is great we need you right behind us all the way. 🦁🦁🦁 #ThreeLions #ENG pic.twitter.com/c1WJ7YZZZ6 — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 19, 2018

England continued to look the better side but were dealt a major blow ten minutes from half time, when Kyle Walker's lackadaisical defending gifted Tunisia a penalty, which was subsequently dispatched by Ferjani Sassi.

Gareth Southgate's squad looked ponderous for most of the second half, but Kane came to the rescue again in stoppage time, his last-minute header earning the Three Lions their first World Cup opening victory in 12 years, and the Spurs striker was clearly ecstatic with the result.

"I’m just so proud we kept going, kept on fighting, and made people back home proud. It shows good character to get on with it, and it’s a massive win," Kane enthused after the game, as quoted by the Guardian.

"We spoke a lot about togetherness. We have a great bond off the pitch and it’s nice to see it working on the pitch. Everyone, staff included, is delighted. We’ll get on that plane happy.”

The 24-year-old also saved praise for the England fans in Russia and back home, posting on Twitter: "A very proud moment to lead out my country at the World Cup last night. Seen some celebration videos from back home - love them. Your support is great we need you right behind us all the way."

A victory against Panama on Sunday should be enough to secure England's place in the knockout rounds, while the game against Belgium in Kaliningrad is likely to determine the group winners.