Everton Chase Sporting Wantaway Gelson Martins & Ajax Youngster Matthijs De Ligt

Everton have been sensationally linked with two highly sought after players this summer in Gelson Martins and Matthijs De Ligt.

The two youngsters fit the Toffees' transfer policy of buying young to avoid excessive fees, but there will be a lot of competition for them in the coming months, with a host of leading European clubs said to be interested.

Newly appointed Everton boss Marco Silva is yet to dip into the transfer market this summer. The Portuguese arrived on Merseyside as the club look to avoid a repeat of last year's relegation threat, but funds are said to be at a minimum.

According to the Telegraph, Gelson Martins - who is in the middle of a legal battle with Sporting CP in an attempt to cancel his contract - is a priority at Goodison Park, despite the added interest of Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool.

The 23-year-old could well become a free agent in the next few weeks (or even days) and Silva is expected to make a move for him. The competition is fierce, but Everton can offer a much higher likelihood of game time for any young footballer, and the club will play into that as much as they can.



Matthijs De Ligt is also a key target for the club. Though he is only 18, the report claims that the centre half's fee could rise as high as £50m, as the top European clubs circle like sharks for his signature.

De Ligt is heavily expected to become one of the world's best centre backs over the next decade, and having already gained international experience with the Netherlands, he represents an incredible investment for the future - be it to be sold on, or to remain at the club.