Everton Fans React to Potential Signing of Bayer Leverkusen Centre Back and Former Leicester Loanee

June 19, 2018

Everton fans have been reacting to news that Aleksander Dragovic - who was on loan at Leicester City last season - has been linked with the Merseyside club.

Everton are reportedly exploring the option of bringing Bayer Leverkusen defender Dragovic to Goodison Park despite the player's poor campaign on loan at Leicester last term.

This hasn't deterred some Everton fans from getting excited about the potential move - which according to the Leicester Mercury is close, with negotiations between the 27-year-old's entourage and Everton already having taken place.


The Austrian - who was loaned to the Foxes last summer - managed only 11 Premier League appearances throughout the season, with Claude Puel tending to prefer Harry Maguire and Wes Morgan.

However, Dragovic is still a player of some stature, having registered 63 caps for Austria whilst also proving a key player in past title wins for both Basle and Dynamo Kyiv. 

Everton are not short of centre backs, but Marco Silva has highlighted the need to add depth in defensive positions. Ashley Williams flattered to deceive this season, whilst Phil Jagielka is now 35 years of age. 

This could see the Toffees move for Dragovic and fans appear excited at the prospect of their club luring Dragovic back to England. Here are a few of the best reactions to the news...

