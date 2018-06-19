'Maybe, Maybe Not': Ajax Youngster Frenkie De Jong Discusses Potential Move to Barcelona This Summer

Ajax starlet Frenkie De Jong has opened up on speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona this summer. The versatile midfielder - who can also fill in in defence - has been hugely impressive at the Johan Cruyff Arena this season, and the Spanish champions have been following him for some time.

Bursting onto the scene this last year, De Jong made 22 appearances for Ajax, chipping in with an impressive eight assists. As former teammates Justin Kluivert heads to AS Roma, and Matthijs De Ligt is consistently linked with a move away from the Eredivisie this summer, an Ajax exodus may well be on the cards in the coming months.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

De Jong has been closely watched by Barca recently, and reports in Spain suggest that the league champions could well make a move for the player soon.

Speaking to AT5, De Jong has explained that his departure in the coming weeks could become a reality.

"There may be a club tomorrow that offers so much that you are away. But, as it stands, I play at Ajax," he began.

"First, I have to get fit. And just see if I can play football a bit, then we’ll see further."

However, while a move has not been ruled out by the 21-year-old, he has also admitted that he's not paying particular attention to rumours - more specifically, regarding Barcelona.

"I do not really read the Spanish newspapers," De Jong continued.

"Right now it is not so serious for me that I have to keep myself busy with it. I leave that to my agent. "I do not know if he is working on it. Maybe, maybe not."