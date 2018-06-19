Newcastle Make U-Turn Over Potential Signing With Club Ready to Meet €10m Release Clause

By 90Min
June 19, 2018

Newcastle United are willing to meet Oğuzhan Özyakup's release clause this summer despite turning their nose up at the midfielder earlier in the transfer window, according to reports.


The former Arsenal midfielder was out of contract this summer and many tipped the 25-year-old to return to the Premier League on a free transfer. 

VI-Images/GettyImages

But Özyakup agreed to sign a new contract with Beşiktaş at the end of the season on the premise that he would have a low release clause, ensuring that the Turkey international would still leave Vodafone Park.

And Turkish outlet Aksam (via NUFCblog) claim that Newcastle, having previously dropped out of the race for Özyakup's signature, are now considering meeting the midfielder's modest release clause of €10m - roughly £8.8m.

Özyakup has spent the last six years working his way up the ranks at Beşiktaş where he has made 163 appearances in the competitive Süper Lig, the top tier of Turkish football, scoring 27 goals and claiming 50 assists.


Having been born just outside of Amsterdam, Özyakup was snapped up by Arsenal from the youth system at Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in 2008.


The 25-year-old only made two appearances for the Gunners' senior squad, claiming an assist when he set up Yossi Benayoun in a League Cup win over Shrewsbury, but Özyakup spent a total of four years in north London.

Since moving to Istanbul the midfielder has become renowned for his impressive passing range, something which was nurtured at London Colney. Özyakup has also made 34 appearances in European competitions throughout his career, registering two goals and seven assists.

