Tunisia Manager Nabil Maaloul Praises Russian World Cup Following Defeat at the Hands of England

By 90Min
June 19, 2018

Tunisia manager Nabil Maaloul has hailed the 2018 World Cup in Russia as 'one of the best he's ever been to' following a dramatic 2-1 defeat at the hands of England.

The Three Lions opened the scoring through captain Harry Kane in the Group G match against Maaloul's Eagles of Carthage, although the Africans were quick to respond, with Ferjani Sassi equalising from the penalty spot later in the first half.

NICOLAS ASFOURI/GettyImages

It was beginning to look as though Tunisia would be able to hold off Gareth Southgate's men, although another goal from Kane in injury time put an end to their hopes of earning a draw, seeing England run out 2-1 winners.

However, despite the disheartening manner in which Tunisia lost, Maaloul was full of praise for both the England captain and the World Cup as a whole, dubbing the tournament among the best he had ever attended.

"This is one of the best World Cups I have ever been to," Nabil Maaloul said following his side's loss against England.

Going on to speak on the match itself, the Tunisia boss lavished praise upon Harry Kane, rating him as one of the Premier League's most outstanding attackers.

"I have previously said in the press conference yesterday we expected it to be a very different match because we would be playing against one of the most important teams," Maaloul said.


"As far as the performance of Harry Kane is concerned - he is one of the best attackers in the Premier League and that is why he is highly sought after by the highest clubs," he added.

Following their defeat to England, Tunisia must pick themselves up ahead of their impending clash against a strong Belgium side at the Otkrytiye Arena on Saturday.

