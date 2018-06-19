World Cup Star Plays Down Injury Concerns as Rumours Surrounding Liverpool Move Resurface

June 19, 2018

Olympique Lyonnais talisman Nabil Fekir has appeared to offer some comfort to Liverpool fans following his failed move to Anfield earlier this month, claiming that concerns over a recurring knee problem are unwarranted.

The France international was expected to move to Merseyside ahead of the World Cup but Fekir's transfer collapsed in the eleventh hour - similar to the Reds approach for Virgil van Dijk last summer - due to a supposed problem with his knee.

Despite having a move to Liverpool fall through there is still speculation that Fekir could get his move after the World Cup, and the 24-year-old has insisted that he is back to feeling how he did prior to his serious injury.

"You know I am here with France, I am happy, and I am not here to discuss my personal situation. We will see about all that later," Fekir said when quizzed over a move to Liverpool, quoted Get French Football News on Twitter.

"My knee is super-good," he added. "We work a lot on it, we reinforce it. But I honestly feel like before my injury."

Fekir played for 20 minutes during France's win over Australia in the World Cup, and finished the game without any injury concerns.

Liverpool have already confirmed the signing of AS Monaco midfielder Fabinho ahead of the new campaign. The Brazilian will join RB Leipzig star Naby Keïta at Anfield later this summer.

But many believe that a deal for Fekir could still be completed before the transfer window closes, with Liverpool expected to enter negotiations with Lyon once again after the World Cup.

