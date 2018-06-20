Atletico Madrid Consider Denouncing Barcelona Following Their Attempts to Tap Up Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid are contemplating a move to denounce Barcelona over their attempts to lure Los Rojiblancos' star striker Antoine Griezmann to Camp Nou. The 27-year-old has officially shunned Barca, but his employers might take action against them.

All was finally settled last week when Griezmann released 'the Decision' - a video revealing that he intended to remain at the Wanda Metropolitano. Since then, the Frenchman has signed a new contract with the club, pledging his future to Diego Simeone.

Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has discussed Griezmann's choice - claiming that at Barcelona he wouldn't be the star that he is in the Spanish capital.

"The objective is to continue consolidating the Atletico Madrid project," he told Ser Deportivos, as per Marca.

"Griezmann is the main man with us, [but] at Barcelona he would be a soldier in the service of Messi. Here he can continue writing Rojiblanco history."

While all is now setteld at the Wanda Metropolitano, and there are no more fears over the striker's future, Atleti could still take action against the Catalan club for trying to tap their target up. Marin even has proof to back his potential claim.

"We will contemplate denouncing Barcelona for having negotiated with Griezmann, as we have proof of their contact."

What that would result in isn't exactly known. Last summer, Southampton threatened to do the same to Liverpool over their approach for Virgil van Dijk - a move which scared the Merseyside outfit away. From that, the ramifications could be quite serious, and we could well find out in the coming weeks.