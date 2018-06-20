Burnley Drawn With Scottish Premiership Club in Europa League Second Qualifying Round

By 90Min
June 20, 2018

Burnley will face Scottish side Aberdeen in the Europa League second qualifying round later this summer in what is their first taste of European football since facing Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter finals of the 1966/67 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

The European adventure comes as a reward for Sean Dyche's team finishing seventh in the Premier League last season - the club's highest league finish since 1973/74 - with the first and second legs to be played on 26th July and 2nd August respectively.

 Burnley will be at home at Turf Moor in the second leg, with the first leg to be played at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen finished second behind champions Celtic in the Scottish Premiership last season and have played in the Europa League qualifying rounds in each of the last four campaigns.

Should Burnley make it through the tie they will have to navigate the third qualifying round and the playoff round all before the end of August in order to reach the competition's group stage.

Besides the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, the Clarets' only other season of European football came when, as champions of England, they reached the last eight of the 1960/61 European Cup, where they were knocked out by an Uwe Seeler-inspired Hamburg side.

Burnley's opening Premier League game of the 2018/19 season is away against Southampton at St. Mary's on 11th August.

