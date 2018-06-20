'This Cannot Happen': Wolves Fans React to Transfer Speculation Surrounding Star Forward

By 90Min
June 20, 2018

Wolves fans have taken to social media to respond to the transfer speculation surrounding Portuguese forward Ivan Cavaleiro.

Cavaleiro was a crucial part of Wolves' title winning side in 2017/18, showing his versatility in both the left wing and centre forward roles within Nuno's 3-4-3 system. Cavaleiro scored nine goals and added 12 assists in an impressive campaign for the West Midlands side.

But The Mirror are reporting that Wolves are open to selling the Portuguese, with Huddersfield in the driving seat to acquire the player for a fee of around £12m. Wolves' Chinese owners Fosun have already shown how ruthless they can be, having sold Benik Afobe to Stoke just days after purchasing him, the potential sale of Cavaleiro certainly wouldn't be out of character.

Wolves fans have taken to Twitter to respond to the transfer speculation, and it's safe to say the reaction hasn't been particularly positive...

Wolves appear to be gearing up for a busy summer, with Benik Afobe already signed and sold, and the signing of Portugal number one Rui Patricio confirmed. If Cavaleiro is sold, Wolves will surely be looking to find a replacement, and with their financial might who knows who could end up in the Black Country.

