Emre Can Finally Set for Juventus Medical on Thursday as Free Transfer Nears Completion

Emre Can will undergo a medical at Juventus on Thursday as a move which has been in the pipeline for many months is finally set to come to fruition.

Football Italia reports that widespread news that Can, who was free to move this summer after the expiration of his contract at Liverpool, is in Turin and will take the medical at 9:30am local time (8:30am UK time) before signing a five-year deal.

After it became apparent that Can would not be signing a new contract at Anfield, Juventus were always in the driving seat and despite reported competition from Manchester City, a move to the Bianconeri was always on the cards.

Can was injured for the last seven games of Liverpool's Premier League campaign but returned to play the last seven minutes of the Champions League final, as the Reds lost to Real Madrid.

Can scored 14 goals in over 160 appearances for Liverpool over the course of four seasons at the club, but the pain of his departure has been eased by the summer arrivals of Naby Keita and Fabinho.

The 24-year-old has 20 caps for Germany but was somewhat surprisingly left out of Joachim Low's World Cup squad along with fellow Premier League-based German Leroy Sane.

TF-Images/GettyImages

His decision to leave Liverpool was already made by that point, but he will nevertheless be pleased to move to Juventus, where he will get opportunities to win titles and prove himself worthy of a place in the national team.

Juventus are moving fast in the transfer market. Mattia Perin and Douglas Costa have already been snapped up by Max Allegri, and Joao Cancelo has agreed a move from Valencia as well.